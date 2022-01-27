Housing affordability is city’s #1 challenge — a threat to Austin as we know it

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin’s affordability crisis is reaching a boiling point.

Housing stock and affordability concerns have been bubbling just under the surface for several years, but pandemic-induced population growth is putting even more pressure on these critical issues. Growth impacts everything from home prices to clogged streets to suburban sprawl.

So what is driving the affordability crisis? Land prices are skyrocketing. Austin’s development process can take years to navigate, delaying projects and pushing up costs. And in the background is a land development code from the 1980s that many say makes it impractical to build housing at varying price points. A City Hall effort to enact sweeping code changes has been held up in court, faced with pushback from residents worried about the impact on existing neighborhoods.

