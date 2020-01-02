House the Homeless makes the new year a little warmer for those in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — House the Homeless made it a little easier for homeless people to keep warm this winter.

The group had more than 100 volunteers — some who were once homeless themselves — show up to hand out thermal underwear at the First Baptist Church in downtown Austin on Wednesday.

“Wherever you may come from,” Will Hyatt said, “we’re all brothers and sisters.”

Hyatt is the ministry coordinator and chaplain for House the Homeless.

“No matter what your background is, we’re all the same,” Hyatt said.

The group also served food to around 600 people at the 20th annual event.