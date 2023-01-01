AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based organization House the Homeless hosted its annual HUGSS thermal party Sunday, passing out essential winter resources for people experiencing homelessness.

The event ran Sunday at First Baptist Church Austin, located downtown at 901 Trinity St. It featured meals, music and distribution of hats, undergarments, gloves, scarves and socks to men, women and children experiencing homelessness.

House the Homeless has hosted its annual New Year’s Day celebration for decades, in addition to its work providing people experiencing homelessness with information, resources and other support. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

House the Homeless has hosted its annual New Year’s Day celebration for decades, in addition to its work providing people experiencing homelessness with information, resources and other support. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

House the Homeless has hosted its annual New Year’s Day celebration for decades, in addition to its work providing people experiencing homelessness with information, resources and other support. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

House the Homeless has hosted its annual New Year’s Day celebration for decades, in addition to its work providing people experiencing homelessness with information, resources and other support. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

House the Homeless has hosted its annual New Year’s Day celebration for decades, in addition to its work providing people experiencing homelessness with information, resources and other support.