Austin fire crews say two cats perished in a fire Tuesday night. (Austin Fire)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews say two cats died in a house fire in Central Austin Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the home on East 52nd Street near Avenue G just before 10 p.m. They were able to quickly put the fire out.

Austin Fire says the fire caused $200,000 in damage. The cats were the only ones inside at the time.

The home’s owner has been notified.

Austin Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.