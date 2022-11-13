AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire at a two-story home in southwest Austin sent one person to the hospital, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD got the call around 7:40 p.m. to the 5900 block of Salcon Cliff Drive and responded with at least seven fire trucks. By 8:15 p.m., the fire was contained. The scene is just west of Escarpment Boulevard and south of Davis Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the call and transported one patient with critical injuries, according to a tweet from the agency. That person was alert while being transported. No one else was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.