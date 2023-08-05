AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hours at several Austin cooling centers will be extended Saturday and Sunday as Austin sees its longest stretch of triple-digit heat on record.

Austin-Travis County EMS said these cooling centers will stay open until 8 p.m. this weekend:

Little Walnut Creek Library

Ruiz Library

Terrazas Library

Gus Garcia Recreation Center

Turner-Roberts Rec Center

Givens Recreation Center

Montopolis Recreation Center

Dove Springs Recreation Center

Dittmar Recreation Center

During these high temperatures, ATCEMS said it responded to more heat-related calls in the first four days of August than in the first four days of July. ATCEMS reported 43 heat calls Aug. 1-4 and 29 heat calls July 1-4.

All city parks and library facilities are cooling centers during regular operating hours. Cooling center users should check hours and operations before arriving, the city’s cooling centers website said. Service animals are allowed inside the facilities.

The Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center is closed as a cooling center as of Aug. 5 due to technical issues, according to the city.

City park facilities and city library facilities are listed online.