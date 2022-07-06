AUSTIN (ABJ) — Rex LLC plans a massive expansion of the historic Hotel Ella in Central Austin that will quadruple the number of guest rooms and add a flurry of amenities.

The real estate and technology company plans to add an anchor fine dining restaurant of “Paris-level quality,” a cigar and scotch bar and a basement wine bar, according to founder and CEO Peter Rex. He aims to deliver a high-end environment where Austinites can “scratch a different kind of itch.”

A rooftop garden and substantial underground parking could also be added. Rex estimated the cost of the expansion will exceed $100 million. An exact timeline for when the renovations might start was not revealed although Rex said he hopes to start “as soon as possible.”

