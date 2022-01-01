Hopdoddy cooking up aggressive expansion plan

Austin

by: Sahar Chmais/Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
Hopdoddy's Double Stack Comeback Burger

Celebrate National Burger Day on May 28th, 2021 with Hopdoddy’s Double Stack Comeback Burger.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hopdoddy Burger Bar is moving into a new phase — expanding into more locations, condensing its larger footprints and focusing on the suburban market.

The restaurant’s new focus will allow it to add eight to 14 restaurants a year once Hopdoddy finds the right locations. That’s up from three or four locations a year pre-pandemic; it took the onset of Covid-19 and a complete change in consumer behavior to reformulate business plans.

“We hemorrhaged a lot of cash from the end of March through August of 2020,” said Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler. “We wanted to race to the bottom of the hill; we went from 35 restaurants to 17 overnight. It was a hard decision to make and we had to furlough 800 team members.”

The restaurant is back to operating 32 stores: 30 original locations and two new restaurants. Five locations closed permanently. Hopdoddy already has four signed leases for next year. The restaurant uses Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. as their real estate group.

You can read the rest of the story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss