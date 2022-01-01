Hopdoddy cooking up aggressive expansion plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hopdoddy Burger Bar is moving into a new phase — expanding into more locations, condensing its larger footprints and focusing on the suburban market.

The restaurant’s new focus will allow it to add eight to 14 restaurants a year once Hopdoddy finds the right locations. That’s up from three or four locations a year pre-pandemic; it took the onset of Covid-19 and a complete change in consumer behavior to reformulate business plans.

“We hemorrhaged a lot of cash from the end of March through August of 2020,” said Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler. “We wanted to race to the bottom of the hill; we went from 35 restaurants to 17 overnight. It was a hard decision to make and we had to furlough 800 team members.”

The restaurant is back to operating 32 stores: 30 original locations and two new restaurants. Five locations closed permanently. Hopdoddy already has four signed leases for next year. The restaurant uses Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. as their real estate group.

