Hoover's Cooking adds $1 on bills to pay for employee time off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is adding $1 to every bill, and letting customers know the money is going to help pay for employee time off.

This past year, Austin enacted a paid sick leave ordinance, which requires businesses of a certain size to offer that option to employees. It was set to go in effect Oct. 1, but a lawsuit against the city and an ensuing appeal temporarily blocked it.

Some businesses worry the added expense would increase their costs, which they may have to pass on to customers by raising prices.

Hoover's Cooking at 2002 Manor Rd. has its own solution to keeping in business and taking care of employees. Starting Tuesday, it added an explanation to its menu about an extra $1 it's adding to every bill to "do right by our team of cooks, servers, and support staff."

Owner Hoover Alexander says he decided to be transparent about the effort to provide another benefit to his employees. Each dollar goes to them, not to him, to rent, to supplies or equipment, he said.

"That dollar goes directly to the smiling face that greets you, so that employee can keep smiling," Hoover wrote on the menu. "The extra comfort and security PTO brings means that the staffer is healthier, happier, and they enjoy working at Hoover's because our patrons show they care."

He hopes to continue the discussion of paid time off with the community, too.