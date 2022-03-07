Man shot, killed near southeast Austin creek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide after someone shot and killed a man near a creek in southeast Austin Monday afternoon.

Police said the investigation is happening down an embankment by the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive, which is near the intersection with South Pleasant Valley Road.

Officers said police received a 911 call about the shooting just after 2 p.m. The caller told police the victim was a man in his mid-20s. Police said the man had “obvious signs of trauma.” When officers arrived, police said they worked to revive the man, but they pronounced him dead at the scene at about 2:18 p.m.

Police said a “person of interest” is speaking with a detective right now, but no arrests have been made yet. Police said they are still searching for the handgun used in the shooting. They call this an isolated incident and assured the community there’s no immediate danger to anyone else.

The deadly shooting is the 16th homicide of the year in Austin, according to police.

The Austin Transportation Department said the police activity in the area has one westbound lane of Riverside blocked. The department is asking drivers to be careful.