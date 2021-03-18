Man shot, killed Thursday in north Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in north Austin. The Austin Police Department says no one is in custody and they don’t have a suspect description, but they don’t believe there is any ongoing threat.

The man was shot around 3 a.m. on Oertli Lane, which is just northwest of U.S. Highway 183 and Interstate 35.

Austin Police are investigating after a homicide on Oertli Lane in north Austin. (KXAN Photo: Julie Karam)

Officers say witnesses heard multiple gunshots, but they weren’t able to say how many times the victim was shot. They arrived and tried to save his life. Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators are still on scene as of 7 a.m. Thursday looking for clues about what led up to the shooting.

They say if you know anything to please call Austin Police at 512-477-3588 or call CrimeStoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You can get a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.