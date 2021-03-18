Man shot, killed Thursday in north Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in north Austin. The Austin Police Department says no one is in custody and they don’t have a suspect description, but they don’t believe there is any ongoing threat.
The man was shot around 3 a.m. on Oertli Lane, which is just northwest of U.S. Highway 183 and Interstate 35.
Officers say witnesses heard multiple gunshots, but they weren’t able to say how many times the victim was shot. They arrived and tried to save his life. Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Investigators are still on scene as of 7 a.m. Thursday looking for clues about what led up to the shooting.
They say if you know anything to please call Austin Police at 512-477-3588 or call CrimeStoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You can get a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.