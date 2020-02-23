Homeless community Camp RATT files for non-profit status

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People living at the state-organized homeless camp nicknamed Camp RATT in southeast Austin have filed to become a non-profit.

About 140 people are now living at Camp RATT, which stands for Responsible Adult Transition Town, since it opened in November last year.

The community has become organized, forming a governing council, and filed their paperwork on Saturday.

Lighter Loads ATX visits Camp RATT in Austin (Picture: KXAN)

It happened on the same day that local organization Lighter Loads ATX visited the site, offering mobile hygiene, showers and laundry services.

Gov. Greg Abbott previously offered to lease the land to the City of Austin at the cost of $1 a month.

However, Camp RATT’s council has submitted a counter offer – residents have offered to pay $1 a month per person to make the land their own.

“I’m hoping the governor will see how much we want this place and how much we want to make this our own,” said a woman who lives at the camp, who goes by ‘Mouse’.

If the community is granted non-profit status, they will be free to set up a donation portal and secure bank accounts.

Experts believed they could be approved as early as next week.