Home for Christmas: Dog who’s waited nearly 2,000 days to be adopted finds forever home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dog who patiently waited for nearly 2,000 days at a local shelter has finally found his fur-ever home just in time for the holidays.

7-year-old Rufus is spending Christmas and New Year’s as an adopted dog, Austin Pets Alive! said. He entered the shelter system in 2015 and was taken into APA’s care in 2016.

It took Rufus some time to learn how to be a good boy, but team members didn’t give up on him. He was able to get into a foster home, APA said, which was a big help in his story.

Rufus’ eventual adopter, Sarah Winters, saw him on APA’s Facebook page in the summer, and finally reached out to the fosters after a few months.

From then on, Rufus was on his journey to becoming adopted! Winters told APA he’s settled into home life already.