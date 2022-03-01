Home catches fire in southwest Austin, no injuries reported

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A home in the Oak Hill neighborhood in southwest Austin caught fire Tuesday morning.

Oak Hill Fire Chief Jeffrey Wittig said a two-story home at 10206 Rising Smoke Loop was on fire when firefighters arrived just after 8 a.m. Two people made it out of the home before crews arrived, and the fire appears to be on the second floor or in the attic, Wittig said.

The home is just off Thomas Springs Road and Thomaswood Lane, between State Highway 71 and Circle Drive.

Austin Fire Department and the Lake Travis Fire Department are assisting Oak Hill firefighters to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported with the fire and the road is closed at the fire location while crews put it out.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.