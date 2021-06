A home was destroyed in north Austin early Wednesday morning. AFD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire destroyed a home in north Austin Wednesday morning.

Austin Fire Department officials said a single-family home at 306 Cedarbrook Ct. was “fully involved” when crews arrived shortly after 5 a.m. The home is near Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park.

A home was destroyed in north Austin early Wednesday morning. AFD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

A home was destroyed in north Austin early Wednesday morning. AFD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

A home was destroyed in north Austin early Wednesday morning. AFD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

A home was destroyed in north Austin early Wednesday morning. AFD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. (AFD photo)

A home was destroyed in north Austin early Wednesday morning. AFD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. (AFD photo)

A home was destroyed in north Austin early Wednesday morning. AFD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. (AFD photo)

AFD said there are no injuries associated with the blaze and it’s under control.