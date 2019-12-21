Hit Netflix show ‘Queer Eye’ casting in Austin

FILE – In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Karamo Brown, from left, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness arrive at a For Your Consideration event for “Queer Eye” at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles. Netflix’s show “Queer Eye” says it’s bringing fabulousness to the masses for two more seasons. The streaming service announced Tuesday, June 18, that season four will debut July 19. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The massively popular Netflix original “Queer Eye” is coming to Austin and the Fab 5 is looking for a deserving Central Texas resident to help realize their best self.

In a recent press release the team behind the show detailed who they are looking to help.

“Specifically, we’re looking for deserving people, couples, families, friends and coworkers within a ninety-minute radius of Austin who could truly benefit from a “make-better” from our Fab 5 – Tan France (Fashion), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Antoni Porowski (Food), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), and Karamo Brown (Culture). Whether you are thinking of your sibling, parent, spouse, colleague, or a dear friend, if you know a truly deserving person (or couple or small group of people) with a compelling story, we want to hear from you.”

Anyone looking to submit a nomination to Queer Eye needs to send an email to qecasting@itv.com with the nominee’s name, photo, story and the following information:

Full names and ages of both the nominator and hero (nominee)

Current City/State for both the nominator and hero

Recent photos for both the nominator and hero

Phone Number and Email addresses for the nominator

Background information on how you know your hero!

Please provide us with a brief description of your heroes story. (Ex – What is their current situation? What do they do for a living? Do they have children, a spouse, etc?)

How could your hero use help in the following categories:- Food- Fashion- Culture- Interior design- Grooming

Any important events coming up in your hero’s life that they need to prepare for?

Why NOW is it so important that your hero gets help from the Fab 5? What is at stake for them?

Links to social media for both the nominator and hero (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube).

Queer Eye made its Netflix debut in February 2018 and has enjoyed four seasons as well as a special and a spinoff show titled We’re in Japan!