History on the walls: Threadgill’s owner reflects on upcoming memorabilia auction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — History hangs on the walls and sits on the countertops at Threadgill’s on North Lamar in Austin.

“There’s enough souvenirs here for a small army,” owner Eddie Wilson said surrounded by his keepsakes. He chatted with KXAN at the restaurant Friday, April 24 about his decision to close the famous local restaurant and an auction in the coming months.

“It’s really hard to let go of almost all of them. I mean, I’ve collected all of them because there was something really dear about them to me. But hey, I’m a grown-up. The reason that they’re dear to me is the reason I’ve got some hope and anticipation that they’ll bring a pretty good price.”

Wilson is taking his life, his business, his possessions “into [his] own hands” and putting them into others’, turning the priceless into priced.

‘Circumstances could be better’

Wilson’s memories are now tagged and headed for auction in June 2020. He had to close Threadgill’s due to COVID-19.

“I’ve never liked science fiction and all of a sudden I’m living through it.”

Closed doors led to an open mind about his future.

“I can be told to close but nobody can force me to open,” Wilson said. “So while under forced closure it suddenly dawned on me that this is probably the most appropriate time for me to retire.”

The June auction is meant to create retirement savings for him and his wife Sandra till the end.

“The money I’ve got to raise is to get me from here to, forgive me, here to the graveyard,” Wilson said. “Sandra and I, a whole lot of this has wiped out our savings. Rather than keep digging a hole at this advanced age, it’s time for us to gather our nuts and squirrel them away and see if we can enjoy sofa time together. Sandra deserves a little relaxation, so I’m gonna do the best I can to tend to her and my family.”

This isn’t the first time Wilson has given parts of himself up for auction. Threadgill’s Riverside location permanently closed Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, and soon after they held their first big auction. What should’ve been a somber affair was actually “one of the great experiences of [his] life,” Wilson said.

“When I had the first auction a few years ago, at the Burley Auction House out in New Braunfels, people got things that they held dear to their chest and thanked me and sobbed because they were so happy,” Wilson said. “And so I thought I’ll try to do that again and see if I come out of it okay.”

This year’s auction is tentatively set for Saturday, June 27 at the restaurant. Burley Auction House will conduct this one, as well. Wilson recommends to register/make a reservation if you’re interested in taking part. They expect the establishment to be packed, but the auction will also take place online. You can keep an eye on the auction house website to learn more closer to the date.

‘I’ve had a lot of good memories here’

Wilson isn’t too hard on himself about letting go.

“Oh it’s just a big ole, can’t get my arms around it all. I’ve got a lot of things. I just hope everybody has fun with them when get them and get to take them home.”



His mind will hold onto what’s most important about what he’s giving away.



“It’s kind of like having one of those things you scrape your shoes on when you come in from the yard. You get the mud off. That’s my brain. I’ve got a lot of stuff to toss around up there.”

But he thought a lot about leaving and what it means to him.



“I guess, poignancy. It’s an appropriate application about the feelings I’ve got of leaving the place…but anticipation, excitement. It’s up to me and my imagination to come up with a way to spend my time. I’ve always done a pretty good job of entertaining myself from the time I was pretty little, and so I don’t have anything in here that I don’t like. Everything about the place is just all about me and mine – the things I like to hear, listen to, eat. My biggest problem’s gonna be, as much as I love to cook, I don’t have enough people to eat it all,” Wilson laughed. “I’m gonna start a new exercise [routine]. I’ve got some operations, you know, old people start falling apart. I’ve got a knee replacement to do, carpal tunnel to fix, stuff like that, but I’ve had the best of everything.”

An outlook that’ll live on long after Threadgill’s, especially through his staff.

“My employees are going to be the salvation of several lucky people, if they’re lucky enough to get them. I’ve spent a lot of time writing individual letters for each person that thinks they’re ready for an interview somewhere.”