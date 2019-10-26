Historic south Austin music venue, Giddy Ups not at risk for closure any time soon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a recent KXAN profile, many people were worried that south Austin music venue, Giddy Ups, was at risk of closing.

The historical music venue has been around for nearly 60 years, and now, people are concerned that the venue will end up forgotten, like several other iconic Austin businesses.

But Nancy Morgan, the owner of Giddy Ups, says while they do worry about the venue’s future, a imminent closure is just not the case.

“We were out in the boonies and we’re not in the boonies anymore, it’s developed,” Morgan told KXAN. “I have apartments coming in behind me and south of me and there’s a brand new subdivision of single family homes north of me. It’s an explosion of growth here in south Austin.”

New growth in the area surrounding the venue has brought several changes and new faces alike.

Morgan says she’s happy to see those new faces at the venue.