AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin said Monday that a local-based historic preservation firm will survey downtown and surrounding neighborhoods for what the city calls an equity-based preservation plan that replaces one instituted 42 years ago.

The city’s Historic Preservation Office said the survey from HHM & Associates, Inc. will focus on the architecture, history and culture of the area.

Researchers will gather information for the proposed preservation plan, said Kalan Contreras, Historic Preservation Officer for the City of Austin. That draft plan will be released in early 2024 for public review and feedback, according to the plan’s website.

As KXAN reported, since the last historic preservation plan was developed in 1981, Austin has exploded. The population has nearly tripled, causing housing issues to become front and center from affordable housing to urban density concerns.