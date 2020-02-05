Historic piece of Austin’s skyline hits the market

One American Center, is listed for sale by Eastdil Secured LLC (Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — One of downtown Austin’s marquee office towers is on the market.

600 Congress Ave., also known as One American Center, is listed for sale by Eastdil Secured LLC with no set asking price, according to the listing from the brokerage firm.

The current building owner is the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, or CalSTRS, according to Austin Business Journal research. Public records trace the building’s ownership to Houston-based Lionstone Investments, which Austin Business Journal previously identified as financial adviser to CalSTRS for 600 Congress.

