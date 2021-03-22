Hispanic man shot and killed in north Austin, identity being withheld as police contact family

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are waiting to notify family members of a man who was shot to death early March 18 in north Austin before they identify him to the public.

Police say a Hispanic man was laying outside a home at 106 Oertli Lane in north Austin with multiple gunshot wounds when a caller notified dispatchers around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas and was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later.

Police say the victim, the suspect and the person who called police were all in the home drinking when an argument happened. The suspect and victim, both men, went outside and then shots were fired, police said. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect left the scene in a Ford F-150 crew cab pickup. Police say the pickup is a dark color on the upper half and a lighter color on the lower half.

Detectives are trying to identify the suspect. If you know anything about what happened, call the APD homicide investigation hotline at 512-974-8477. A $1,000 reward is offered for any information leading to an arrest.

This is Austin’s 14th homicide of the year, police said.

Note: The above video is when APD provided a media briefing at the scene March 18