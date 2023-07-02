The Hill Country Galleria’s annual Independence Day Festival will be held on Tuesday. (Courtesy: Brian Birzer Photography)

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — The Hill Country Galleria will host its annual Independence Day Festival on Tuesday, featuring fair rides, live music and fireworks.

The free festival runs from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday at Hill Country Galleria, located at 12700 Hill Country Road, Bee Cave. Planned festivities include fair rides, a Vista Brewing pop-up, live music, fireworks and street shopping with more than 40 vendors.

Events are scheduled as follows:

4 p.m.: Festival begins

4-4:45 p.m.: School of Rock perfomance

5-5:45 p.m.: Rock Bottom String Band performance

6-6:45 p.m.: The Selfless Lovers performance

7-8 p.m.: The Tiarras performance

8:15-9:30 p.m.: Vallejo performance

9:35-9:40 p.m.: Mayor Kara King delivers address

9:40-10 p.m.: Fireworks show

More information on the event is available online.