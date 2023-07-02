BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — The Hill Country Galleria will host its annual Independence Day Festival on Tuesday, featuring fair rides, live music and fireworks.
The free festival runs from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday at Hill Country Galleria, located at 12700 Hill Country Road, Bee Cave. Planned festivities include fair rides, a Vista Brewing pop-up, live music, fireworks and street shopping with more than 40 vendors.
Events are scheduled as follows:
- 4 p.m.: Festival begins
- 4-4:45 p.m.: School of Rock perfomance
- 5-5:45 p.m.: Rock Bottom String Band performance
- 6-6:45 p.m.: The Selfless Lovers performance
- 7-8 p.m.: The Tiarras performance
- 8:15-9:30 p.m.: Vallejo performance
- 9:35-9:40 p.m.: Mayor Kara King delivers address
- 9:40-10 p.m.: Fireworks show
More information on the event is available online.