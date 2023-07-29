AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Violet Crown Trail is expanding and connecting more throughout the city.

A new portion of the trail—from Home Depot Boulevard to Mopac near William Cannon—is officially open as of Saturday morning.

The trail, which is now 11 miles long, stretches from Zilker Park to Slaughter Creek in South Austin, according to Hill Country Conservancy. This group has been in partnership with the City of Austin since the early 2000s to make this a reality, according to its CEO Kathy Miller.

“The next phase of development starts at Slaughter Creek, and will be two miles to the LBJ Wildflower Center,” Miller said.

Once the project is complete, it will stretch 30 miles from downtown Austin to the Onion Creek area in Hays County, Miller said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the new portion of the one-mile addition to the Violet Crown Trail. There was a community celebration that included refreshments and even music from a local high school band.

“We’re excited that so many people are here to celebrate it,” Miller said. “And we want to call attention to the fact that you can be downtown in a thriving urban environment, and four minutes later, be deeply immersed in nature.”

Amir Emamian with the City of Austin said they were able to make this project a reality through Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization funding and other grants in 2012 and 2016.

“It’s all about connectivity, you know, allowing people to connect from one part of town to another,” Emamiam said.

The trail’s latest expansion is in Austin Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis’ district.

“What’s exciting about this is it fills the gap in 11 miles of Violet Crown trail,” Ellis said.

It’s not clear when the next phases of the project will begin or when the full distance of the trail construction will be complete.