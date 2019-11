AUSTIN (KXAN) — A hiker had to be rescued after he had a medical emergency while walking on Turkey Creek Trail near Austin Saturday morning.

Medics and firefighters were called at about 11:15 a.m. to reports of a man fainting near the 1700 block of City Park Road.

EMS said medics entered the trail to meet the man, aged in his 40s, and give him treatment.

At about 12:30 p.m., the man was successfully extricated from the trail and was placed in an ambulance, EMS said.