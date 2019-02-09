Highway 195 north/southbound closed due to collisions Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy Carol Ayala) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police lights. (KXAN File Photo) [ + - ]

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — Highway 195 north and southbound in the Florence area were closed Friday night after a 10-car collision on a Highway 195 bridge, which was followed by another collision once the bridge was reopened.

According to a Williamson County Sheriff's Office tweet, a deputy's car was hit during the second collision.

Drivers are advised to avoid the bridge between County Roads 244 and 233 at all costs as weather conditions have made the area hazardous.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Original story

We have over a dozen Wilco Units on this 10 car collision. Snow/Sleet/Ice are dangerous variables with overpasses & bridges in these low temperature conditions. Usually, these are the first to freeze. #LivePd #LivePDNation That doesn't include other LE agencies pic.twitter.com/QDQBnaf6A9 — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 9, 2019

