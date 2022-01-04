Highly-anticipated Moody Center racks up $15M in ticket sales before opening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though it’s not scheduled to open for at least another three months, the Moody Center has already surpassed $15 million in ticket sales.

The 15,000-seat arena still under construction on the University of Texas campus is set to open in late April, with one of its first performances being George Strait, Willie Nelson and the Randy Rogers Band. They’re set to christen the venue in two sold-out shows on April 29 and 30.

Before the grand-opening celebration featuring Strait and Nelson, John Mayer (April 20, 21) and Justin Bieber (April 27) will perform at the venue. Other artists slated to perform later on include The Killers, Andrea Bocelli and Shawn Mendes.

“Austinites and the surrounding communities love live music and entertainment. Austin has a unique vibe and music is still at the center of it,” said Casey Sparks, assistant general manager of Moody Center, in a press release Tuesday. “In all my years of working in this industry, I haven’t seen a calendar this full of artists wanting to come to a city. This will be an inaugural year of non-stop entertainment.”

Below is a full list of concerts already booked at the venue this year:

April 20 – John Mayer Sob Rock Tour 2022

– John Mayer Sob Rock Tour 2022 April 21 – John Mayer Sob Rock Tour 2022

– John Mayer Sob Rock Tour 2022 April 27 – Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022

– Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022 April 29 – ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light: George Strait with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band

– ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light: George Strait with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band April 30 – ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light: George Strait with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band

– ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light: George Strait with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band May 19 – Eagles Hotel California Tour

– Eagles Hotel California Tour May 20 – Eagles Hotel California Tour

– Eagles Hotel California Tour May 25 – Jack White The Supply Chain Issues Tour

– Jack White The Supply Chain Issues Tour June 22 – Andrea Bocelli Believe World Tour

– Andrea Bocelli Believe World Tour July 30 – Dude Perfect That’s Happy Summer Tour

– Dude Perfect That’s Happy Summer Tour Aug. 25 – Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Tour

– Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Tour Sept. 9 – The Killers Imploding The Mirage Tour

– The Killers Imploding The Mirage Tour Sept. 13 – Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022

– Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022 Oct. 3 – Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour

In July 2021, the final beam for the music venue was installed in a ceremony. In all, it’s a $338 million project that will also serve as the future home for Longhorns basketball, in addition to concerts and shows.

The final beam was placed in the frame of the Moody Center in a ceremony. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

The Moody Center is also offering a Concert Membership program. Those enrolled will get the chance to buy lower-level tickets to shows with elevated experiences, club access and premier concessions.