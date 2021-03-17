Highland Park water and wastewater project will help reduce water outages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An area of town known for water line breaks is getting a major upgrade to improve water services.

The Highland Park Water and Wastewater improvement project has been going on for a few years, but the project’s second phase will start in May.

The project runs from Northland Drive to Mount Barker, with most of the work taking place on Balcones Drive.

Crews will be adding a new 16-inch line that will improve water service in the area and allow for the decommissioning of an outdated pump station and reservoir located on Ridge Oak Drive.

The new line will be connected to existing lines so that fewer customers will experience water outages when and if a line breaks in the future.

Crews will work generally from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and on weekends. Work outside these times may be necessary.

Temporary traffic controls, which will include some lane closures and detours, are generally in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents should expect to hear heavy equipment during work hours.

Customers will experience temporary loss of water services when the connection is made, but the project inspector will notify residents 48 hours prior by placing tags on front doors.

The project cost more than $16 million and will affect more than 600 customers once finished.

The city has posted a detailed map of the work on its website.