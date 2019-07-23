Higher speed limits on the MoPac Express Lanes? Decision will be weighed Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday, officials will weigh the issue of whether or not to change the minimum and maximum speed limits for the Express Lanes on the MoPac Expressway.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Board of Directors will consider the issue during their meeting Wednesday, according to the agenda on the agency website.

The Express Lanes on MoPac are an 11-mile stretch from Parmer Lane to Cesar Chavez Street that allows drivers to speed through congested stretches of the highway using a variable toll lane.

A “MoPac Express Lanes Speed Limit Study” was conducted by WSP USA Inc. and reviewed by the board in December.

“Radar speed data collected for this study justified express lane speed limits of 65 or 70 mph,” officials wrote in the study.

Based on the findings of the study, CTRA board members will consider Wednesday a 55-mph minimum speed and 70-mph maximum speed for the Express Lanes. At present, the express lane speed limit remains at 65 mph which is the same as general lanes of traffic.

The estimated costs associated with changing the speed limits of the express lanes are about $80,000 and the money would come from the MoPac General Funds, according to the board agenda item.

The aim of the proposed increase in speed limit is to promote uniformity in express lane travel speeds to reduce the risk of crashes and increase the throughput on the lanes during peak hours by discouraging slow drivers.

You can learn more about the proposed changes here.