High winds cause power outages across Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — High winds have caused power outages across Austin, affecting as many as 3,000 customers on Saturday.
Update on outages: nearly 3,000 customers are without power throughout the city. Our crews are working as quickly and safely as they can. Restoration times on the outage map will update as crews get assigned to each incident. Thank you for your patience.— Austin Energy (@austinenergy) April 14, 2019
About 5,000 customers were without power at one point near the University of Texas campus, including a business near the University of Texas campus due to a tree that is hitting a power line.
An Austin Energy spokesperson said they got notified about the outage near UT around 4:15 p.m. and workers believe it is due to high winds.
They have not yet determined where exactly the tree hit the line, but are working to figure that out. People affected have since been able to get their power back on because workers are putting customers on different switchers.
The Whataburger located at 28th and Guadalupe Streets had a sign that reads "closed no power" on the speaker of the drive-thru.
KXAN photojournalist Tim Holcomb saw workers with a tree service working to clear the tree from a power line in the area of 28th and Nueces Street.
For outage status, check Austin Energy's outage map.
