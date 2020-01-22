‘Hi, How Are You’ Day sparks mental health conversations, honors late Daniel Johnston

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday, people are encouraged to ask a friend, neighbor, coworker or stranger a simple question: “Hi, how are you?”

It’s an annual event inspired by the famous Daniel Johnston mural on the corner of Guadalupe and 21st streets that aims to spark a conversation about mental health, and be there for those who need someone to talk to.

This year will mark the first time the musician and artist will not be in attendance after passing away late last year.

“With this being the first year Daniel is not with us, I think this just elevated the mission, the urgency behind it,” said Tom Gimbel, co-founder of the ‘Hi, How Are You’ Project.

Gimbel and fellow co-founder, Courtney Blanton, said they will continue to work to keep his legacy alive.

“He is so raw in his art with what’s going on in his head, and I think that’s why people connect to his artwork,” Blanton said.

The Hi, How Are You Day concert kicks off Wednesday night at ACL Live at the Moody Theater featuring Cage the Elephant, Spoon and Austin’s own, White Demin.

Wednesday would have been Johnston’s 59th birthday.

This morning on KXAN News Today, Candy Rodriguez shares how Johnston inspired one Austin singer-songwriter to open up and share her struggles in hopes of helping others.