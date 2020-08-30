‘He’s gone beyond heaven’: Family wants justice after loved one was shot and killed in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family is looking for answers after a loved one was shot and killed during a fight in southeast Austin on Wednesday.

Police say Derrick Amoriko was shot on Janes Ranch Road near Onion Creek on Wednesday afternoon. No arrests have been made and his family says they want justice.

On Saturday, the family held a vigil for Amoriko. Simple messages of love covered the driveway where he was killed.

Friends and family surrounded his grieving mother as they try to figure out why he was shot — just a day before they say he had a custody hearing.

“My son, he was special he would always call me and see if there was something I needed,” Amoriko’s mother, Grace Hicks told KXAN. “He was just a special person that I think the Lord has given us. Now, he’s gone beyond heaven…I love him with all my heart.”

That hearing involved his young daughter who, his family says, was at his home when he died.

Austin police say Amoriko knew the other man involved in the fight. When detectives arrived, police say Amoriko was dead and another man was injured.

The family has started a GoFundMe page for Amoriko.

Officers are working to understand what led to the fight. They interviewed witnesses and are searching for any video of what happened, and ask anyone with information to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App.