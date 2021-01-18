Here’s who’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Texas in 6th week of rollout

Austin

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas got thousands more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, the sixth week of the vaccine rollout. The Week 6 allocation of the vaccine sent 26,775 doses of the vaccine to six Central Texas counties — Bastrop, Gillespie, Hays, Milam, Travis and Williamson counties.

Travis County got the most at 14,650 doses. No other county in our area got even half that. That’s almost exactly the amount of doses that Travis County has averaged over the first five weeks of the vaccine rollout:

Travis County vaccine doses allotment per week

Week 113,650 doses
Week 225,125 doses
Week 37,550 doses
Week 411,050 doses
Week 515,800 doses
TOTAL73,175 doses
Average per week14,635 doses

Statewide, Texas got 333,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in week six of the Department of State Health Services’ distribution effort, and they will go to 260 providers across Texas.

Here’s a breakdown of which providers will get doses in our area this week and how many:

Travis County (14,650 doses)

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
Austin Public HealthAustin012,00012,000
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)Austin1,95001,950
Carousel Pediatrics William CannonAustin0100100
CommUnityCare RundbergAustin0100100
LSCC at El Buen SamaritanoAustin0100100
LSCC at Ben WhiteAustin0100100
LSCC at Northwest AustinAustin0100100
Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice Travis CtyAustin0200200

Williamson County (6,400 doses)

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
Family Emergency Rooms Cedar ParkCedar Park06,0006,000
Family Health and Wellness at Lake AireGeorgetown0100100
Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health WellnessGeorgetown0100100
Carousel Pediatrics Round RockRound Rock0100100
LSCC at Texas A&M Health Science CenterRound Rock0100100

Hays County (2,925 doses)

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
LHD Hays County Health Dept.San Marcos1,95001,950
Kyle Communicare Health CenterKyle9750975

Bastrop County (1,500 doses)

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
A+ Life Style Medical GroupBastrop01,0001,000
Bastrop Family PracticeBastrop0100100
LSCC at BastropBastrop0100100
Walmart Pharmacy 1042Bastrop0300300

Gillespie County (1,200 doses)

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
Hill Country Memorial HospitalFredericksburg01,2001,200

Milam County (100 doses)

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
Healthpoint RockdaleRockdale0100100

Central Texas counties not receiving a dose in Week 6

  • Blanco
  • Burnet
  • Caldwell
  • Fayette
  • Lampasas
  • Lee
  • Llano
  • Mason
  • San Saba

