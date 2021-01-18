Here’s who’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Texas in 6th week of rollout

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas got thousands more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, the sixth week of the vaccine rollout. The Week 6 allocation of the vaccine sent 26,775 doses of the vaccine to six Central Texas counties — Bastrop, Gillespie, Hays, Milam, Travis and Williamson counties.

Travis County got the most at 14,650 doses. No other county in our area got even half that. That’s almost exactly the amount of doses that Travis County has averaged over the first five weeks of the vaccine rollout:

Travis County vaccine doses allotment per week

Week 1 13,650 doses Week 2 25,125 doses Week 3 7,550 doses Week 4 11,050 doses Week 5 15,800 doses TOTAL 73,175 doses Average per week 14,635 doses

Statewide, Texas got 333,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in week six of the Department of State Health Services’ distribution effort, and they will go to 260 providers across Texas.

Here’s a breakdown of which providers will get doses in our area this week and how many:

Travis County (14,650 doses)

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total Austin Public Health Austin 0 12,000 12,000 UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) Austin 1,950 0 1,950 Carousel Pediatrics William Cannon Austin 0 100 100 CommUnityCare Rundberg Austin 0 100 100 LSCC at El Buen Samaritano Austin 0 100 100 LSCC at Ben White Austin 0 100 100 LSCC at Northwest Austin Austin 0 100 100 Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice Travis Cty Austin 0 200 200

Williamson County (6,400 doses)

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park Cedar Park 0 6,000 6,000 Family Health and Wellness at Lake Aire Georgetown 0 100 100 Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health Wellness Georgetown 0 100 100 Carousel Pediatrics Round Rock Round Rock 0 100 100 LSCC at Texas A&M Health Science Center Round Rock 0 100 100

Hays County (2,925 doses)

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total LHD Hays County Health Dept. San Marcos 1,950 0 1,950 Kyle Communicare Health Center Kyle 975 0 975

Bastrop County (1,500 doses)

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total A+ Life Style Medical Group Bastrop 0 1,000 1,000 Bastrop Family Practice Bastrop 0 100 100 LSCC at Bastrop Bastrop 0 100 100 Walmart Pharmacy 1042 Bastrop 0 300 300

Gillespie County (1,200 doses)

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total Hill Country Memorial Hospital Fredericksburg 0 1,200 1,200

Milam County (100 doses)

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total Healthpoint Rockdale Rockdale 0 100 100

Central Texas counties not receiving a dose in Week 6