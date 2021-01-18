Here’s who’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Texas in 6th week of rollout

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas got thousands more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, the sixth week of the vaccine rollout. The Week 6 allocation of the vaccine sent 26,775 doses of the vaccine to six Central Texas counties — Bastrop, Gillespie, Hays, Milam, Travis and Williamson counties.
Travis County got the most at 14,650 doses. No other county in our area got even half that. That’s almost exactly the amount of doses that Travis County has averaged over the first five weeks of the vaccine rollout:
Travis County vaccine doses allotment per week
|Week 1
|13,650 doses
|Week 2
|25,125 doses
|Week 3
|7,550 doses
|Week 4
|11,050 doses
|Week 5
|15,800 doses
|TOTAL
|73,175 doses
|Average per week
|14,635 doses
Statewide, Texas got 333,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in week six of the Department of State Health Services’ distribution effort, and they will go to 260 providers across Texas.
Here’s a breakdown of which providers will get doses in our area this week and how many:
Travis County (14,650 doses)
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|Austin
|0
|12,000
|12,000
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|Austin
|1,950
|0
|1,950
|Carousel Pediatrics William Cannon
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|CommUnityCare Rundberg
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|LSCC at El Buen Samaritano
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|LSCC at Ben White
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|LSCC at Northwest Austin
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice Travis Cty
|Austin
|0
|200
|200
Williamson County (6,400 doses)
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|0
|6,000
|6,000
|Family Health and Wellness at Lake Aire
|Georgetown
|0
|100
|100
|Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health Wellness
|Georgetown
|0
|100
|100
|Carousel Pediatrics Round Rock
|Round Rock
|0
|100
|100
|LSCC at Texas A&M Health Science Center
|Round Rock
|0
|100
|100
Hays County (2,925 doses)
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|LHD Hays County Health Dept.
|San Marcos
|1,950
|0
|1,950
|Kyle Communicare Health Center
|Kyle
|975
|0
|975
Bastrop County (1,500 doses)
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|Bastrop
|0
|1,000
|1,000
|Bastrop Family Practice
|Bastrop
|0
|100
|100
|LSCC at Bastrop
|Bastrop
|0
|100
|100
|Walmart Pharmacy 1042
|Bastrop
|0
|300
|300
Gillespie County (1,200 doses)
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|Fredericksburg
|0
|1,200
|1,200
Milam County (100 doses)
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Healthpoint Rockdale
|Rockdale
|0
|100
|100
Central Texas counties not receiving a dose in Week 6
- Blanco
- Burnet
- Caldwell
- Fayette
- Lampasas
- Lee
- Llano
- Mason
- San Saba