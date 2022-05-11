AUSTIN (KXAN) — The records keep on coming.

The Austin housing market set another record for median home prices. It’s now the second-most overpriced housing market in the country. The gap between home prices and family income in the Austin metro is growing.

And those headlines are just in the past two months.

It is, therefore, perhaps unsurprising that Travis County has the highest home prices in the state.

KXAN looked at data from Zillow to compare home prices in counties across Texas and in cities within the Austin metro area. The “Zillow Home Value Index” (ZHVI) is a seasonally-adjusted measure of the typical home value in any given area. According to Zillow, the index reflects the typical value for homes in the 35th to 65th percentile range.

The map below shows the typical home value in counties across Texas. Travis County stands out above the rest. A typical home here costs more than $650,000 as of March 31, 2022.

It’s not just Travis County though. Four other counties in the KXAN viewing area appear in the top 10 of most expensive homes in the state. Williamson County ranks second statewide, at just under $550,000. Hays, Blanco and Gillespie Counties also appear in the top 10.

The least expensive homes are primarily in the Panhandle and West Texas. The ZHVI in several counties there is below $100,000. Hall County, southeast of Amarillo, has the lowest home prices. A typical home there costs just $58,693.

Where are home prices rising the fastest?

Take one look at the map below, and the Austin area will immediately stand out. Home prices here are rising much faster than in other parts of the state.

In fact, Williamson County ranks second when it comes to percentage increases between March 2017 and March 2022. The typical home value in the county jumped by 94.3% during that time period. Travis County ranks third statewide, at 92.1%, and Hays County ranks fourth, at 89.5%.

A small county west of Killeen takes the top spot though. Mills County, home to the city of Goldthwaite, saw the biggest jump in home prices between March 2017 and March 2022. The typical home value increased by 95.5%, from about $161,000 to almost $315,000.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Ector County, home to Odessa, saw the lowest increase. A typical home value there increased from around $172,000 to $196,000, an increase of 14.1%.

Typical home prices in the Austin metro

KXAN looked through the ZHVI numbers for cities within the Austin metro area. The U.S. Census Bureau defines the metro as Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.

Here’s a look at the 30 most expensive cities in the metro. The charts below are interactive, so you can hover over or click to see home prices. If you want to remove one of the cities from a chart, click on that city’s name in the top left.

30. Georgetown

Typical home value, March 2022: $545,070

One-year price increase: +43.5%

Five-year price increase: +79.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

29. Round Rock

Typical home value, March 2022: $548,738

One-year price increase: +48.4%

Five-year price increase: +96.3%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

28. Leander

Typical home value, March 2022: $549,818

One-year price increase: +53.5%

Five-year price increase: +98.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

27. Point Venture

Typical home value, March 2022: $555,482

One-year price increase: Data not available

Five-year price increase: +91.7%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +180.4%

26. Anderson Mill

Typical home value, March 2022: $556,052

One-year price increase: +43.9%

Five-year price increase: +104.4%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

25. Liberty Hill

Typical home value, March 2022: $586,195

One-year price increase: +48.3%

Five-year price increase: +96.7%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

24. Jonestown

Typical home value, March 2022: $587,159

One-year price increase: +39.8%

Five-year price increase: +97.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +144.0%

23. Mountain City

Typical home value, March 2022: $610,087

One-year price increase: +53.3%

Five-year price increase: +94.2%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

22. Rosanky

Typical home value, March 2022: $617,162

One-year price increase: +52.1%

Five-year price increase: +85.1%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

21. Cedar Park

Typical home value, March 2022: $618,479

One-year price increase: +50.6%

Five-year price increase: +100.5%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +237.2%

20. Florence

Typical home value, March 2022: $623,979

One-year price increase: +44.1%

Five-year price increase: +94.2%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

19. San Leanna

Typical home value, March 2022: $635,614

One-year price increase: +38.3%

Five-year price increase: +92.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +247.6%

18. Briarcliff

Typical home value, March 2022: $641,682

One-year price increase: +42.7%

Five-year price increase: +94.7%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +193.6%

17. Austin

Typical home value, March 2022: $676,077

One-year price increase: +38.6%

Five-year price increase: +91.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +236.0%

16. Wimberley

Typical home value, March 2022: $680,026

One-year price increase: +41.6%

Five-year price increase: +101.5%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

15. Coupland

Typical home value, March 2022: $741,654

One-year price increase: +67.7%

Five-year price increase: +128.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

14. Spicewood

Typical home value, March 2022: $815,625

One-year price increase: +38.8%

Five-year price increase: +86.4%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +181.1%

13. Shady Hollow

Typical home value, March 2022: $827,105

One-year price increase: +42.6%

Five-year price increase: +101.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +238.7%

12. Hudson Bend

Typical home value, March 2022: $886,910

One-year price increase: +42.9%

Five-year price increase: +92.4%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +164.8%

11. Dripping Springs

Typical home value, March 2022: $909,515

One-year price increase: +49.2%

Five-year price increase: +106.3%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +278.0%

10. Lakeway

Typical home value, March 2022: $938,099

One-year price increase: +42.7%

Five-year price increase: +93.5%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +184.5%

9. The Hills

Typical home value, March 2022: $1,012,036

One-year price increase: +44.6%

Five-year price increase: +93.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +189.2%

8. Bee Cave

Typical home value, March 2022: $1,057,465

One-year price increase: Data not available

Five-year price increase: +94.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +189.9%

7. Driftwood

Typical home value, March 2022: $1,073,372

One-year price increase: +50.6%

Five-year price increase: +108.2%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

6. Bear Creek

Typical home value, March 2022: $1,139,052

One-year price increase: +67.7%

Five-year price increase: +168.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

5. Sunset Valley

Typical home value, March 2022: $1,210,318

One-year price increase: +40.3%

Five-year price increase: +99.2%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +207.6%

4. Volente

Typical home value, March 2022: $1,278,010

One-year price increase: +44.4%

Five-year price increase: +117.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +233.7%

3. Lost Creek

Typical home value, March 2022: $1,544,855

One-year price increase: +48.6%

Five-year price increase: +106.9%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +221.5%

2. West Lake Hills

Typical home value, March 2022: $2,546,281

One-year price increase: +48.0%

Five-year price increase: +106.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +295.4%

1. Rollingwood