AUSTIN (KXAN) — The records keep on coming.
The Austin housing market set another record for median home prices. It’s now the second-most overpriced housing market in the country. The gap between home prices and family income in the Austin metro is growing.
And those headlines are just in the past two months.
It is, therefore, perhaps unsurprising that Travis County has the highest home prices in the state.
KXAN looked at data from Zillow to compare home prices in counties across Texas and in cities within the Austin metro area. The “Zillow Home Value Index” (ZHVI) is a seasonally-adjusted measure of the typical home value in any given area. According to Zillow, the index reflects the typical value for homes in the 35th to 65th percentile range.
The map below shows the typical home value in counties across Texas. Travis County stands out above the rest. A typical home here costs more than $650,000 as of March 31, 2022.
It’s not just Travis County though. Four other counties in the KXAN viewing area appear in the top 10 of most expensive homes in the state. Williamson County ranks second statewide, at just under $550,000. Hays, Blanco and Gillespie Counties also appear in the top 10.
The least expensive homes are primarily in the Panhandle and West Texas. The ZHVI in several counties there is below $100,000. Hall County, southeast of Amarillo, has the lowest home prices. A typical home there costs just $58,693.
Where are home prices rising the fastest?
Take one look at the map below, and the Austin area will immediately stand out. Home prices here are rising much faster than in other parts of the state.
In fact, Williamson County ranks second when it comes to percentage increases between March 2017 and March 2022. The typical home value in the county jumped by 94.3% during that time period. Travis County ranks third statewide, at 92.1%, and Hays County ranks fourth, at 89.5%.
A small county west of Killeen takes the top spot though. Mills County, home to the city of Goldthwaite, saw the biggest jump in home prices between March 2017 and March 2022. The typical home value increased by 95.5%, from about $161,000 to almost $315,000.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Ector County, home to Odessa, saw the lowest increase. A typical home value there increased from around $172,000 to $196,000, an increase of 14.1%.
Typical home prices in the Austin metro
KXAN looked through the ZHVI numbers for cities within the Austin metro area. The U.S. Census Bureau defines the metro as Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
Here’s a look at the 30 most expensive cities in the metro. The charts below are interactive, so you can hover over or click to see home prices. If you want to remove one of the cities from a chart, click on that city’s name in the top left.
30. Georgetown
- Typical home value, March 2022: $545,070
- One-year price increase: +43.5%
- Five-year price increase: +79.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
29. Round Rock
- Typical home value, March 2022: $548,738
- One-year price increase: +48.4%
- Five-year price increase: +96.3%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
28. Leander
- Typical home value, March 2022: $549,818
- One-year price increase: +53.5%
- Five-year price increase: +98.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
27. Point Venture
- Typical home value, March 2022: $555,482
- One-year price increase: Data not available
- Five-year price increase: +91.7%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +180.4%
26. Anderson Mill
- Typical home value, March 2022: $556,052
- One-year price increase: +43.9%
- Five-year price increase: +104.4%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
25. Liberty Hill
- Typical home value, March 2022: $586,195
- One-year price increase: +48.3%
- Five-year price increase: +96.7%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
24. Jonestown
- Typical home value, March 2022: $587,159
- One-year price increase: +39.8%
- Five-year price increase: +97.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +144.0%
23. Mountain City
- Typical home value, March 2022: $610,087
- One-year price increase: +53.3%
- Five-year price increase: +94.2%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
22. Rosanky
- Typical home value, March 2022: $617,162
- One-year price increase: +52.1%
- Five-year price increase: +85.1%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
21. Cedar Park
- Typical home value, March 2022: $618,479
- One-year price increase: +50.6%
- Five-year price increase: +100.5%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +237.2%
20. Florence
- Typical home value, March 2022: $623,979
- One-year price increase: +44.1%
- Five-year price increase: +94.2%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
19. San Leanna
- Typical home value, March 2022: $635,614
- One-year price increase: +38.3%
- Five-year price increase: +92.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +247.6%
18. Briarcliff
- Typical home value, March 2022: $641,682
- One-year price increase: +42.7%
- Five-year price increase: +94.7%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +193.6%
17. Austin
- Typical home value, March 2022: $676,077
- One-year price increase: +38.6%
- Five-year price increase: +91.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +236.0%
16. Wimberley
- Typical home value, March 2022: $680,026
- One-year price increase: +41.6%
- Five-year price increase: +101.5%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
15. Coupland
- Typical home value, March 2022: $741,654
- One-year price increase: +67.7%
- Five-year price increase: +128.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
14. Spicewood
- Typical home value, March 2022: $815,625
- One-year price increase: +38.8%
- Five-year price increase: +86.4%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +181.1%
13. Shady Hollow
- Typical home value, March 2022: $827,105
- One-year price increase: +42.6%
- Five-year price increase: +101.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +238.7%
12. Hudson Bend
- Typical home value, March 2022: $886,910
- One-year price increase: +42.9%
- Five-year price increase: +92.4%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +164.8%
11. Dripping Springs
- Typical home value, March 2022: $909,515
- One-year price increase: +49.2%
- Five-year price increase: +106.3%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +278.0%
10. Lakeway
- Typical home value, March 2022: $938,099
- One-year price increase: +42.7%
- Five-year price increase: +93.5%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +184.5%
9. The Hills
- Typical home value, March 2022: $1,012,036
- One-year price increase: +44.6%
- Five-year price increase: +93.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +189.2%
8. Bee Cave
- Typical home value, March 2022: $1,057,465
- One-year price increase: Data not available
- Five-year price increase: +94.0%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +189.9%
7. Driftwood
- Typical home value, March 2022: $1,073,372
- One-year price increase: +50.6%
- Five-year price increase: +108.2%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
6. Bear Creek
- Typical home value, March 2022: $1,139,052
- One-year price increase: +67.7%
- Five-year price increase: +168.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available
5. Sunset Valley
- Typical home value, March 2022: $1,210,318
- One-year price increase: +40.3%
- Five-year price increase: +99.2%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +207.6%
4. Volente
- Typical home value, March 2022: $1,278,010
- One-year price increase: +44.4%
- Five-year price increase: +117.8%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +233.7%
3. Lost Creek
- Typical home value, March 2022: $1,544,855
- One-year price increase: +48.6%
- Five-year price increase: +106.9%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +221.5%
2. West Lake Hills
- Typical home value, March 2022: $2,546,281
- One-year price increase: +48.0%
- Five-year price increase: +106.6%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +295.4%
1. Rollingwood
- Typical home value, March 2022: $2,717,518
- One-year price increase: +44.1%
- Five-year price increase: +104.1%
- Price increase since Jan. 2000: +285.0%