AUSTIN (KXAN) — In March, the owner of Still In Style Women’s Clothing Consignment Boutique caught a thief on surveillance video. The same night, a neighboring business also caught a suspicious man on camera with what appeared to be a crowbar in his hand.

The owner of the women’s consignment clothing shop said the thief was in and out in 55 seconds and took a safe. The damage to the glass door panel ended up costing $2,300 — $1,000 out of her pocket after paying the insurance deductible.

“It’s just really upsetting that somebody broke into my store, and so many businesses have been broken into, so hopefully they’ll be able to find out who’s doing this and resolve the problem,” she said.

Another business manager in the area KXAN spoke with shared the attempted break-in at their store after someone caused damage to one of their glass doors. Luckily, no one was able to break in.

Austin Police divides the city into 10 sectors. The latest data from February when compared to last February shows there has been a spike in burglaries in the section east of Burnet Road, with cases up about 25%. In some neighborhoods, burglaries have dropped or stayed the same but the southeast Austin area has had about a 30% increase in burglary cases.

The two areas that have seen the biggest jumps are downtown and east Austin. In downtown, cases are up by 50%. East Austin is seeing the highest spike — 74%.

Citywide, burglaries are up 13%, when comparing the latest monthly data from February of this year to last.

Here’s a breakdown by sector using February 2022 data.