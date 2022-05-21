AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin leaders said their commencement ceremony is proceeding as scheduled for now, but they are actively monitoring the possibility of severe weather in the area Saturday.

“The current forecasts we rely upon give us confidence we will not need to reschedule, but our contingency plan is to hold the ceremony on Sunday, May 22. Our stadium venue also has capacity to safely shelter all attendees, should we need to do so during the ceremony,” UT said in a tweet.

The university said if they do need to reschedule, they’ll make a decision “as soon as possible.” Those updates will be passed to KXAN and posted on UT social media accounts.

You can find the 2022 UT commencement schedule on the university’s website. The university-wide ceremony is scheduled Saturday at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and former Texas Longhorns, NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho will be the commencement speaker this year.