Here’s what to expect this week at Austin City Council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here are a few agenda items to note ahead of Thursday’s Austin City Council meeting.

Shoal Creek parkland

Council will vote on whether to purchase parkland near Shoal Creek for $1.1 million. The property is located at 702 Wood Street and is north of West 6th Street in the downtown area.

The land served as part of the historic Wood Street settlement, which, according to the Texas Historical Commission, was “a distinct enclave of African American and later Mexican American residents” from the Civil War era until the 1970s. The city says acquisition of the property will “preserve this historic location as dedicated parkland” and “celebrate the generations of Austinites of color who made Wood Street their home.”

If the land is acquired, Austin Parks and Recreation plans to build an ADA-accessible path to the creek trail.

Flood plain studies

Council approval will allow the city to accept $1.2 million in FEMA grant funds for Atlas 14-based flood studies and floodplain mapping. The city says the floodplain studies will be updated based on the Atlas 14 rainfall and new topographic data. They will be initiated in the coming year.

The city received a similar grant last year, which is being used to restudy Onion Creek and its tributaries.

The end of Montopolis zoning fight?

A developer has withdrawn a controversial request for the rezoning of a property in Montopolis. Council postponed a vote on the request earlier this month, which if passed would have changed the property from Family-Residence (SF-3) to Townhouse and Condominium Residence (SF-6).

Advocates fought against the zoning change at 508 Kemp Street, filing a petition. Under the change, developers would have been able to build 33 units on the lot.

Other items: