Here’s what it looks like to move an Austin Homeless Camp

The City of Austin has begun shuttling homeless campers to temporary transition-shelters during phase three of the public camping ban, but warns that capacity is limited. (Grace Reader/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has officially started moving homeless campers to temporary transition-shelters during phase three of their public camping ban. They warn that capacity at those shelters is severely limited.

Evan Maddemma packs his belongings into a bin provided by the City of Austin (Grace Reader, KXAN)

As Evan Maddemma was loading up his belongings into a purple bin provided by the City Wednesday, he said he’s going to feel a lot safer at the shelter.

“It’s better than being here,” he said before getting on a CapMetro bus near the 290 and Menchaca Road overpass. “I’ll be indoors and everything, away from the traffic.”

Another man told us that he had “nowhere else to stay.”

This is the second day KXAN has seen City staff and police in the 290 and Menchaca Road overpass area. Tuesday we watched as they cleared out the other side of the street.

What happens next for people moved off the street?

Last month, Austin City Council voted to allocate $106.7 million of the American Rescue Plan Act to expand housing for the homeless.

Right now, some homeless campers will head to a 75-bed temporary shelter in South Austin.

Lester Coker is one of those people and says this is the first time he’s had safe refuge in five years.

“It feels like I’ve died and went to heaven,” he said. “I almost felt like this has to be a lucid dream, it’s almost too good to be true.”

The transitional shelter requires residents to follow strict rules in exchange for social services, room and board and three meals a day.

Coker told us those rules won’t be an issue for him, and he’s not going to throw away this opportunity to get off the streets.

More space still in the works

A spokesperson for the City of Austin told KXAN they only have around 10 bedrooms left in the shelter in south Austin, they expect those rooms to be filled by Thursday.

City of Austin officials keep track of people they’re moving off the streets (Grace Reader, KXAN)

“The plan is for people at the bridge shelters to be found stable housing,” the spokesperson said. “When they move on, those rooms will be freed up for other people coming in.”

A second, 55-room bridge shelter is set to open in mid-August. That spokesperson said City staff are still working with City Council to find properties that can be used as sanctioned encampments and other hotels that can be used as permanent supportive housing.

Austin Police Department compliance

Meanwhile, Austin Police Department officers have continued to comb the city and work on achieving voluntary compliance before issuing citations and arrests.

As of Wednesday, Austin Police officers issued 390 verbal warnings during phase one and 210 written warnings during phase two. Although phase three began on Sunday, July 11, Austin police initiated its first enforcement operation on the Hike & Bike Trail on Tuesday. Twenty-one written warnings were issued but police didn’t issue any citations.

WATCH: Austin moves homeless campers under Highway 290 and Menchaca Road to transitional housing

Since May 11, when the public camping ban took effect, Austin Police visited more than 536 people experiencing homelessness across 70 Austin locations. Officers connected 122 people with social support, which includes connecting 34 veterans to Veterans Affairs.