Here’s what Dell Children’s Medical Center may look like after a $300M makeover

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New images reveal what Dell Children’s Medical Center might look like after a planned $300 million cash injection over the next three years.

The hospital says the money will be spent on a new pediatric outpatient facility called the Dell Children’s Specialty Pavilion, as well as expansions to the existing hospital.

The pediatric outpatient facility alone will cost more than $113 million, with funds coming from an investment from Ascension, and a $30 million grant from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

It is due to open in the spring of 2021.

“The time is now to continue expanding complex pediatric care in Central Texas — since 2009, more than 5,500 Central Texas children had to leave home to receive complex care, mostly for services in cardiovascular surgery, neurosciences, and oncology/hematology,” said Christopher M. Born, president of Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The new outpatient facility will house world-class cardiovascular, neurosciences, and cancer programs to care for Central Texas children and families close to home, the hospital says.