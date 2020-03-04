Here’s what CapMetro is doing to protect riders from the flu, coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of illnesses in light of concerns over COVID-19 and the flu.

CapMetro already cleans its vehicles and transit facilities each day. Now, it is also disinfecting areas people often touch, such as poles, hand rails, arm rests, door handles and stop request buttons.

CapMetro said it is following Austin Public Health’s guidance and is monitoring the situation with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It urges people to follow “standard hygiene measures” like hand washing and covering coughs to help prevent illnesses.

On Tuesday, Austin Public Health said at least one person is being tested for COVID-19 in Travis County. It said if any cases are confirmed, it will share details.