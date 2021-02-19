Here’s what Austin road conditions are like and why you’ll see more potholes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin Public Works crews clear ice and snow from the roads, Director Richard Mendoza said people may see more potholes around town.

Potholes form due to the expansion and contraction of groundwater under the roads. Water expands as it freezes, which can cause the road to crack or degrade.

If you see any potholes or downed trees, you can report them to Austin 311. Right now its app is preferred since phone lines are very busy.

Public Works crews cleared off 180 lane miles so far and treated 28 area bridges multiple times. They have also cleared off some sidewalks and crosswalks and removed large tree limbs, as well as sanded roads.

Until the ice melts fully on roads, Mendoza recommends people only make necessary trips and stick to larger roads that have been cleared.

The Transportation Department is also working to restore power to more than 1,000 traffic signals around town. If you see a signal is out, or flashing, treat it as a four-way stop.