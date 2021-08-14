Here’s what Austin Pride celebrations are still happening this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite postponement of Saturday’s Austin Pride Parade due to surging COVID-19 cases, residents and visitors alike will still have opportunities to celebrate this weekend. Here’s a look at some of the Pride-themed events happening across Austin on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

Vatos Locos at The Venue ATX

Chad Andrew, David Gtronic and Randall M will perform at The Venue ATX’s sunset party, running from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday. The event is hosted by The Venue ATX and the Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation. Tickets begin at $20.

Austin Pride Disco Drag Party

Austin Pride will host a disco drag party at Fourth & Co. from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday. The event includes hourly drag performances and Pride-themed drink specials. The event is for people ages 21 and older.

Sunday

King Sunday Austin Pride Party

DJ Ryan Kenney and DJ Crickets will perform at The Venue ATX as part of a pride-themed dance party on Sunday, running from 4-9 p.m. Tickets begin at $25.

“Everybody Say Love!” Pride Market

Celebrate pride and show your support for local LGBTQ+ vendors and artists with South Congress Hotel’s pride market. The event, in collaboration with Eastside Pop Up and The Little Gay Shop, runs from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and features more than 20 vendors.

Big Gay Brunch

Sunday brunch gets an added twist with this year’s Big Gay Brunch, featuring classic breakfast samplings, cocktails and music. Reservations are required, with tickets costing $75. The event, hosted at 4605 Raintree Blvd., runs from 12-3 p.m.

Banana Split Pool Party

The Austin Motel will host its pride-themed pool party Sunday from 5-10 p.m. The event includes live music and samplings of Amy’s Ice Cream. A pool pass is required for entry.

Know of other Pride-themed events happening this weekend in Austin? Let us know at reportit@kxan.com.