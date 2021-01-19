Here’s what a review of Austin police training videos found — and the changes recommended

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Community representatives and a third-party investigator have completed a seven-month long review of Austin Police Department training videos in an effort to pinpoint racial and gender inequities in cadets’ training and the department’s policing and provide recommendations for future training.

The review comes after Austin City Council put forth a resolution in December 2019 “to eliminate racial bias, bigotry, and discrimination in Austin Police Department (APD) policies, practices and behaviors.” Cadet classes were paused in 2020 in order to have the training materials reviewed.

The representatives reviewed 112 training videos regarding arrests, search and seizure, arrest and control, crisis intervention, de-escalation, tactical communication and use of force, according to the summary of the report.

The representatives say they found the training videos “perpetuated dangerous racial and class stereotypes,” which showed the working class and communities of color as receiving violent and sometimes deadly responses from police at a disproportionate rate.

“People of color seldom benefited from crisis intervention or de-escalation strategies from officers in videos,” the summary said. “Instead, a strong emphasis on gaining compliance and control over all else from communities of color often led to rapid escalation with often violent and even deadly results for minor infractions.”

Additionally, the report summary said police officers most often showed grace and understanding when interacting with white community members in the videos.

Women, transgender and nonbinary persons were also limited in representation in the videos, the community representatives reported. Female officers were also disregarded in interactions, the representatives reported.

“We noted a worrisome pattern of white male officers acting violently towards Black women because of perceived slights,” the report summary said.

The representatives’ report goes along with a report by facilitators at Life Anew, a nonprofit organization that was hired to do a third-party review.

After reviewing the videos, the community panel made a number of recommendations, including identifying and removing biases in training material, developing better learning methods, building trust and positive relationships with communities and emphasizing a need to make changes in the department as a whole. It emphasized the importance of accountability.

“We know that nothing will fundamentally change unless APD also implements a good faith and detailed accountability framework,” the summary stated. “The specifics of what accountability looks like in this context is outside the parameters of this report. We recommend that the APD consult closely with the City of Austin’s Reimagining Public Safety Taskforce on establishing fuller accountability and collaborate with them in developing further recommendations.”

Background

Past reports from other city departments have found APD not only has a history of treating communities of color differently, but also fostering a negative culture within the department itself.

In November 2020, the Office of Police Oversight released a report showing people of color in Austin are pulled over at disproportionately higher rates than their percentage of the population. The report used motor vehicle stop data from 2019.

The report also says the data showed a difference in how various parts of the city were treated by officers during traffic stops. Warnings and field observations were found more often on the west side of the city, while arrests were concentrated on the east side of the city.

Also in 2020, the Office of Police Oversight made numerous recommendations to the department to change police conduct, after complaints of “disrespectful or impolite behavior during interactions” from officers.

In January of this year, the City of Austin’s Chief Equity Officer released a memo that made recommendations on how to eliminate racial inequities in APD’s policing. The recommendations included education in the history of institutionalized racism and training in anti-racist principals for cadets.

Also in January, two reports described the APD police academy as having a “paramilitary” or “militarized” mindset. Additionally, cadets said in the reports that trainers used violent, brutal and traumatizing tactics to “manufacture soldiers.”

Racist and sexist language used by instructors was also reported.