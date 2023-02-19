AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the city’s announcement last year the Waller Creek Boathouse would relocate across the river ahead of Project Connect’s light rail buildout, officials have provided an update on those relocation efforts.

The Waller Creek Boathouse is a city-run facility that includes the Austin Rowing Club, a 40-year nonprofit specialized in providing outdoor recreation. Last year, city officials approved the boathouse relocating to 222 S. Lakeshore Blvd., the location of the vacated former youth hostel site.

As part of a resolution by council last year, the city manager was directed to return with a financial plan to cover improvements to the facility’s new home. It also allowed city leaders to “negotiate and execute agreements necessary for the operation of these organization,” including groups that run out of the former youth hostel site.

In a Feb. 17 memo, city officials noted the Parks and Recreation Department is coordinating with the Austin Transit Partnership and the city’s Project Connect Office on the relocation effort.

“We are currently waiting on direction from Austin Transit Partnership on the future use of the parkland where the current Waller Creek Boathouse is located,” the memo read in part. “Until such direction is provided by the Project Connect Team, and funding is secured for a Feasibility Study for the Youth Hostel site, the Parks and Recreation Department will not have any information to report.”

In the meantime, PARD will request Austin City Council approve an amendment to the contract “for continued management and operation of a boathouse on Lady Bird Lake with Austin Rowing Club” at its Feb. 23 meeting. That amendment will include an extension of the term by an “estimated period of three years or until the current Boathouse is demolished.”

PARD anticipates another progress report will be available by June 1, per the memo.