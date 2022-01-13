Here’s how you can volunteer for SXSW 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is looking for volunteers for its upcoming conference and festivals.

SXSW’s Conference and Festivals will take place March 11-20, and SXSW EDU will take place March 7-10.

SXSW is looking for local, national and international volunteers to help with over 20 different crews, including banners and signs, ambassadors, stage crew, event transportation and more. Day and night positions are available.

Volunteers are asked to contribute a minimum of 24 hours during the event in order to receive an opportunity to attend SXSW or SXSW EDU.

If you plan to volunteer with SXSW or even just attend the events, you’ll need to be either fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a negative COVID-19 test in order to get/maintain credentials.

The event will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual events, the first in-person event for SXSW since 2019.

There will be a volunteer fair from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 in Ballroom EFG of the Austin Convention Center.

Anyone who needs information about volunteering or help with the sign-up process is asked to contact SXSW Event Staffing and Resources at volunteer@sxsw.com or call (512) 467-7979.