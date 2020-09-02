Here’s how you can name the new Zilker train set to debut next year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks Foundation wants you to name the new train coming to Zilker Park next year.

The former operators of the Zilker Zephyr train removed the old tracks late last month due to track erosion.

APF is now overseeing the train as master planning for the park gets underway. It’s scheduled to debut summer 2021.

The foundation says the train will be in the style of a 1940s passenger train, but it will be electric, shaded and ADA accessible. Proceeds from the train will go directly to the park.

APF hopes to collect over $525,000 to fund the effort. Right now, $55,000 has been raised.

The foundation will be taking name suggestions from the community now through Sept. 21. Austinites can enter their submissions online. The website also includes a coloring sheet for kids to use along with their name suggestions.

The most popular names will be announced at the foundation’s Party for the Parks on Sept. 30. The community will then get to vote for the final selection.

History of the Zilker train

A mini train has run through Zilker Park since 1961. The first one, the Zilker Eagle, ran for more than 30 years.

The most recent train, the Zilker Zephyr, was also named by the community in 1997, through a City of Austin contest.