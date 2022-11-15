AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is seeking feedback on its Zilker Park Vision Plan. The department released a draft of the plan Tuesday.

Here are some of the highlights of the plan:

A land bridge to connect the north and south sides of the park, so you can cross Barton Springs road more safely;

Improved access into the park including shuttles and connections across the creek and Lady Bird Lake;

Even getting rid of some parking spaces and possibly adding a parking garage;

Restoring a landfill area on the west side of Mopac into an added woodland.

Community members can provide feedback until January 8 of next year. This can be done several ways.

You can read the entire draft online and provide comments directly on the document here. You can also review the draft plan map and complete the survey.

Another way is by connecting with the planning team at community meetings or pop-ups. There will be two community meetings for the Zilker Park Vision Plan, those events are detailed below:

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., Austin Parks and Recreation will host a virtual meeting, record it and post it online afterward. Zoom Registration can be found here.

Saturday, Dec. 10, the Department will host an in-person open house meeting at McBeth Recreation Center in Zilker Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ASL and Spanish interpretation will be provided at both meetings.

The project team is also hosting “pop-ups” to connect with communities in all ten city council districts as well as Zilker Park. Planning is still underway, and additional information will be shared on social media and the project website ahead of each pop-up.

The initial pop-ups include the following:

Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. AARC Phase 2 Reveal Community Meeting (District 1)

AARC Phase 2 Reveal Community Meeting (District 1) Nov. 19, 11 a.m. Gus Garcia Recreation Center’s Turkey Loteria (District 4)

Gus Garcia Recreation Center’s Turkey Loteria (District 4) Nov. 27, 5:30 p.m. Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting (Zilker Park)

Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting (Zilker Park) Dec. 3, 10 a.m. Adams-Hemphill Neighborhood Park Open House (District 9)

Adams-Hemphill Neighborhood Park Open House (District 9) Dec. 10, 10 a.m. Dittmar Recreation Center’s Charlie Brown Christmas (District 2)

The Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan is a community-driven planning process to establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of Zilker Metropolitan Park. According to the parks department, it is the first comprehensive planning initiative to encompass the park’s 350 acres and associated facilities.