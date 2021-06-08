Here’s how to give Austin’s task force feedback about the winter storms

People carry groceries from a local gas station on February 15, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chances to let the Austin City Council know about how February’s winter storms affected you are dwindling.

The city says its Winter Storm Review Task Force has two more public comment and listening sessions for people to tell them about their experiences during the once-in-a-lifetime storms that froze Texas in mid-February.

People can share their thoughts with the task force on June 11 and June 23. Both sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m.

In order to speak to the task force, you have to call the board liaison at 512-974-6339 no later than noon the day prior or send an email to WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov.

In the call or message, the following information is required:

Name of person speaking

Item number to speak on

Their stance on the issue (for/against/neutral)

Email address and phone number (the number must be the same number that will be used to call into the meeting)

If interpreters are needed for a language other than Spanish

No in-person comments will be allowed. All comments will be taken over the phone. Once a request is made to talk, the liaison will provide the relevant information to the caller earlier in the day before the meeting. Speakers must call in 15 minutes prior to the meeting to be placed in a queue. No late callers will be accepted, the city says.

More ways to give feedback about winter storm impacts can be done by emailing community@austintexas.gov or by visiting SpeakUp Austin’s website. All comments must be made by June 30 to be considered by the task force.