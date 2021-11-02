Here’s how Airbnb plans to prevent ‘disruptive parties’ for New Year’s Eve

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the holiday season approaches, Airbnb has announced its plan to prevent disruptive parties during New Year’s Eve weekend.

The main part of this plan is to ban one-night NYE bookings in entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews.

Travel restrictions have been lifted as vaccines continue to roll out globally. Airbnb says their party prevention efforts are part of their goal to support safe and responsible travel.

Effective today, the following criteria will be in place for guests attempting to book New Year’s Eve reservations in the US (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, and the UK:

Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb won’t be able to make one-night reservations in entire home listings.

As NYE approaches, there will be stricter restrictions on two-night reservations that pose a risk for disruptive parties. Airbnb plans to use their technology to curb certain local and last minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews.

Last year, Airbnb piloted a similar initiative over New Year’s Eve and was able to deter over 350 disruptive parties in Austin through their anti-party defenses.

Airbnb implemented a similar policy in the US and Canada over July 4 and Halloween 2021, and say they faced similar success.