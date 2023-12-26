AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin will be kicking off the new year in style, with a free, family-friendly night full of festivities as we welcome 2024.

Thousands will pack Auditorium Shores as the calendar changes to a new year, with the event beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. A countdown to a fireworks show begins at 11:55 p.m.

This year, Austin will play host to CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, broadcast live on the network from 11:30 p.m. as the Central Time Zone approaches midnight.

The Band of Heathens will headline the night of entertainment. Food trucks and beverage vendors will also be on site.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning on joining the fun.

Schedule of events

7 p.m. — Park grounds at Auditorium Shores opens, with an opening musical act beginning soon after

Musical performances will continue through the evening, including from The Suffers and The Band of Heathens

11:55 p.m. — Countdown to fireworks begins

What are you allowed to bring?

Blankets and chairs are welcome.

Baby strollers are allowed.

Pets are not allowed, other than trained service dogs.

Small lunch-sized coolers are allowed. A variety of food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Outside alcohol and glass are not allowed.

You cannot bring your own fireworks or sparklers into the park.

Drones are prohibited.

A full list of what you can and cannot bring is available here.

Where can you park?

Expect congestion in the area. Parking restrictions are in place for safety in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood. Here are some parking options if you’re planning to attend:

Public parking north of Lady Bird Lake

One Texas Center

Palmer Events Center Garage

River South Garage (Riverside Drive at S. First Street)

City Hall Garage

Stage Garage N

ADA-accessible parking is available at the Palmer Events Center Garage and One Texas Center.

What roads will be closed?

The cut-out spaces along Riverside Drive in front of Auditorium Shores will be closed from Dec. 29.

W. Riverside Drive from Lee Barton Drive to S. First Street will close from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

S. First Street from Cesar Chavez Street to Riverside Drive will close from 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Lady Bird Lake will also be closed to all watercraft between the railroad trestle bridge and the S. First Street bridge from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

What if you don’t want to drive?

If you’re planning on enjoying a few drinks, alternative transportation is the best option.

Hike and bike trail (you’re encouraged to bring a flashlight). Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trail.

Biking directly to the park

CapMetro will offer free rides on all services after 5 p.m. Bus routes will operate regular service. Night Owl service will run from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The last CapMetro Rail service will leave Downtown Station at 2:22 a.m.

Shared mobility and dockless devices, such as e-scooters. Drop-off for these devices is the southwest corner of Riverside Drive and S. First Street.

What else do first responders want you to know?