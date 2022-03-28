AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hours at all Austin Public Library locations have expanded, starting March 28.

The changes come after all locations reduced hours and capacities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that the community has missed being able to more easily visit their neighborhood libraries over the past two years,” stated Austin Public Library director Roosevelt Weeks, in a press release. “Your libraries have missed you as well. We are excited to be able to expand access to our locations to ensure that more people in our community are able to safely access information and resources.”

In-person programming and events at APL locations are also back.

Central Library new hours

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Branch libraries new hours

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Libraries that currently offer curbside hold pickup service (Central Library, Manchaca Road Branch, North Village Branch and Spicewood Springs Branch) will be ending the current service and begin an “on-demand” curbside model.